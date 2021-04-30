British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 32,497 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.30. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,203. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.