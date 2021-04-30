British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 52,852 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,852 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 193,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

