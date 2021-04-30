British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,571 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.62. 52,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.89. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.