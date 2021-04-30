British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,891 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.58. 37,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $244.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

