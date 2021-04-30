British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,686.50 ($35.10) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a market cap of £61.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,760.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

