Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 967.14 ($12.64).

BVIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 877.50 ($11.46) on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 810.36.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

