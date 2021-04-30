Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTVCY stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

