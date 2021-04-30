Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $47,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $8,181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $6,711,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

