Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.05 Million

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $769.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.60 million and the highest is $790.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $636.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

