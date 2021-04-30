Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

