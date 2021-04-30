Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $124.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.00 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BTRS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

