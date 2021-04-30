Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 56,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,233. The company has a market cap of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

