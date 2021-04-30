Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 121,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,307. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.