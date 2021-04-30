Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $46.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.53 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $202.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.23.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.