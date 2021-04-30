Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. General Mills reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $61.43 on Friday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

