Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.74 Million

Brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to announce $48.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $49.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $201.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.98 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $233.47 million to $247.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

