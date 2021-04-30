Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $47.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.25 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $203.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -844.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

