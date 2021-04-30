Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $436.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

JKHY opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

