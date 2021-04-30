Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $30.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.18 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

