Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.65 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

