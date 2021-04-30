Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.39 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $13,687,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

