Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 35,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.