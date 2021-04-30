Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.53 Million

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $248.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.20 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

