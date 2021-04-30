Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $119.44.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.