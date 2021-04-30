Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of -119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

