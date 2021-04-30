Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $122.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $490.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $93.85 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

