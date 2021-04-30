Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report sales of $113.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the lowest is $112.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $456.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,389 shares of company stock valued at $10,287,821 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.38 on Friday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

