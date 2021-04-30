Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post $133.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

