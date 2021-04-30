Brokerages Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CLGN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 82,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

