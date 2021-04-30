Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.15. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 163,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.