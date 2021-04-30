Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 249.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

