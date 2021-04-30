Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. 94,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

