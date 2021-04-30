Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $8.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $51.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

URGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

