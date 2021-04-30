Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

