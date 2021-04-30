Brokers Issue Forecasts for AGNC Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,557.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

