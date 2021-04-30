Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

