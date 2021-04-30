Brokers Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $7.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

