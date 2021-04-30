Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.62.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

