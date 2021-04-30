Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ingevity Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

