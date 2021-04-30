Brokers Offer Predictions for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $5.72 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.