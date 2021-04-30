Brokers Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

ST opened at $59.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

