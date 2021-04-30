Brokers Offer Predictions for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

