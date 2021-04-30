Brokers Offer Predictions for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

UVE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

