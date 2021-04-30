Brokers Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

WING stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

