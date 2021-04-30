Brokers Set Expectations for Akouos, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Akouos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

AKUS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AKUS stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Akouos has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Akouos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after buying an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Akouos by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

