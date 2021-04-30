Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

AMGN opened at $234.71 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

