Brokers Set Expectations for Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.91.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.