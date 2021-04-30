Brokers Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

FFWM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

