Brokers Set Expectations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of IART opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

