Brokers Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. Masco has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

